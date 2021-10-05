mobile-housing-units-reach-quake-stricken-cretans

The delivery of 34 mobile housing units to the earthquake-stricken residents at the area of Arkalochori, Crete, began on Tuesday, the government announced on Tuesday.

Another 90 housing units are being prepared for delivery, while 15 mobile classroom units will be delivered to the area in coming days, with a total of 100 classrooms expected to follow.

In a a 5.8 magnitude earthquake that shook the island on September 27, one man was killed and nine were injured.

Engineering inspections teams have revealed a very high proportion of unsafe and unstable buildings in the region. Out of 5,147 residential buildings surveyed, 3,074 were deemed by the engineering teams to be unsafe for habitation.

