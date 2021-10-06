greece-backs-serbia-s-eu-membership

Greek Prime Minister and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met on the sidelines of an EU-Balkans summit in Slovenia on Wednesday.



Mitsotakis affirmed Greece’s support for Serbia’s EU membership ambitions and expressed hope that accession talks will gather pace over the next six months.



Talks also centered on regional as well as bilateral ties, with both sides agreeing to deepen economic cooperation.



During a meeting with North Macedonia’s President Stevo Pendarovski on Tuesday, Mitsotakis reiterated the country’s full support for the accession of the Western Balkan countries – North Macedonia, Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro and Serbia.



At the EU level, however, accession talks have stalled over certain issues, as well as bilateral conflicts, such as those between Kosovo and Serbia and EU member Bulgaria and North Macedonia.



The Associated Press reported that it saw a draft declaration in which EU members are expected to reaffirm their commitment to the enlargement process but stop short of providing a clear deadline.