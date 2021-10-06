NEWS

Teachers to strike on Oct 11 over mandatory evaluation

The Greek primary teachers’ federation (DOE) has called a 24-hour strike for Monday, October 11, against the mandatory evaluation of teaching staff and schools.

In a statement, DOE slammed the policy as “anti-pedagogical,” adding that it will have a “disastrous effect on public schools.”
 
Even though assessments are not punitive – underperforming teachers will be directed to attend seminars rather than be fired – unions are vehemently against any reintroduction of assessments that were terminated by Greece’s first socialist government in 1982.

