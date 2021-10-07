NEWS

Party leaders to address Parliament on Greek-French defense deal

party-leaders-to-address-parliament-on-greek-french-defense-deal

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the leaders of the opposition will address lawmakers on the ratification of the Greece-France strategic defense collaboration agreement on Thursday.

The Greece-France agreement was tabled in parliament on October 1 and is scheduled for a plenum vote later on Thursday. The debate is scheduled to start at 10.30 a.m.

Vote by roll call is expected late in the evening.

At 5 p.m., the Greek premier will receive European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas at Maximos Mansion. 

