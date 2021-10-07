streets-of-greek-capital-once-again-choking-with-traffic

Athens’ roads have reverted to their pre-pandemic state of paralyzing, snail-pace traffic and Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis is demanding a return of traffic restrictions in the city center in the form of cars allowed on alternate weekdays on the basis of their last license plate number (even or odd).

The restrictions were lifted in spring 2020, at the start of the pandemic. But even outside the so-called “ring road” traffic has surged.

On Kifissias Avenue, for instance, it is up 45% on last year and on the Attiki Odos outer ring road it is back to 2019 levels.