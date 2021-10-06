man-handed-suspended-sentence-for-attack-on-anti-fascism-group

A 30-year-old man who was involved in an attack on members of an anti-fascism group been sentenced to 36 months’ imprisonment, suspended for three years.

Four people were injured in the assault, which took place on Sunday in Athens.

Judges found the man guilty of two counts of dangerous bodily harm, as well as disturbing the peace and possession of weapons. He was found innocent of a charge of damaging property.

Members of the Movement Against Racism and the Fascist Threat (KEERFA), who were preparing an event to mark the first anniversary of the conviction of the Golden Dawn organization as a criminal gang when the attack occurred, told the court that the accused led the attack.

One witness said the man, who had a swastika tattoo on his arm, gave a Nazi salute before departing with his gang.

The accused, who admitted to being a former member of Golden Dawn, said he found himself on the square where the attack occurred by chance and that he struck out in self-defense.

He also claimed that he had moved on from his “Nazi past” and that he had covered up his swastika tattoo. [AMNA]