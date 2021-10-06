Customs dog sniffs out €30,000 in cash at Athens Airport

A customs sniffer dog foiled an attempt by a Greek sailor to smuggle 30,000 euros into the country through Athens Airport.

As reported by the semi-official AMNA news agency on Wednesday, the sailor had arrived on a flight from Dubai.

The cash, in 50 and 100 euro notes and 500 in US dollars, was hidden in packs of cigarettes, which subsequently plastic wrapped back into cartons, as well as in packs of tobacco .

His plans were upset by Bart, a specially trained sniffer dog in the service of the customs unit of the Independent Public Revenue Authority, who sniffed out the cash.

The sum was confiscated and the sailor now faces charges.

Travellers arriving directly to Greece from a country outside the EU must declare amounts exceeding 10,000 euros to customs. [AMNA/Ekathimerini]