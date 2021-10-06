NEWS

Shooting incident in Anavyssos leaves three injured

A shooting incident took place in the east Attica town of Anavyssos late on Wednesday night with early reports suggesting that three men were injured. The motives for the attack are not yet known.

According to information that has been made available to Kathimerini, the three men were sitting on their balcony when they were shot at by unknown assailants who later fled the scene in a car.

All three of the men were initially brought to the Kalyvia heath center, with two being moved later to the Gennimatas Hospital.

Police are investigating the incident.

