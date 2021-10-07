Easing of Covid-related health rules was ‘necessary,’ says gov’t

The easing of the restrictive measures even in regions at the highest alert due to a high number of coronavirus infections was “necessary,” the government spokesperson said on Thursday.

The government decided on Wednesday that, from this Saturday onward, there will be neither curfews nor a ban on music at indoor catering and entertainment venues in red-coded areas.

Additionally, across the country, there will be no limit on the number of patrons allowed into entertainment venues that have a vaccinated-only policy. This means that in these venues there will be no minimum distance between tables and no ban on standing customers.

Yiannis Oikonomou said the message send by curfews and music bans to people who are fully vaccinated was “contradictory.”

“Those who have been vaccinated must get their lives back,” Oikonomou told broadcaster ANT1. “We must not issue messages that confuse people or are contrary to common sense,” he added, citing as an example a controversial requirement for vaccinated patients to take a rapid test to go to the dentist, which was quickly repealed by the government.

Oikonomou said the easing of restrictions “does not mean that we are finished with the coronavirus,” adding that unvaccinated individuals should look at the data of hospitalizations “to be convinced.”