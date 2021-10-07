anti-vaxxer-officer-suspended-over-social-media-posts

A Greek police officer who has been using his YouTube channel and other social media platforms since last July to spread anti-vaccine theories and rile up the public over government measures to stop he spread of the coronavirus and police checks was suspended on Thursday.

The officer, who serves at the police station in western Attica and publishes on social media under the pseudonym Telemachos, is the subject on four separate official police inquiries, according to Greek Police (ELAS).

The suspension was the result of the conclusion of one of these inquiries.

The officer’s social media posts were presented to a prosecutor, after which an investigation was opened by the Internal Affairs division.