crime-official-calls-for-restricted-phone-access-for-ex-golden-dawn-official

Greece’s general secretary for anti-crime policy, Sofia Nikolaou, sent a document to the administration of the Domokos Prison asking whether the imprisoned Ilias Kasidiaris, a former senior member of neo-Nazi Golden Dawn, should be allowed to call anyone other than his family.

Nikolaou argues that Kasidiaris’ right to phone access should not be used for making political statements “that go as far as inciting hatred.”

The request comes after a series of videos were posted on social media with Kasidiaris commenting on various issues, including vaccinations against Covid-19. The decision by the prison council, which could be issued as early as today, is expected to apply to other convicted former members of Golden Dawn.

Recent rallies against compulsory vaccination have been backed by far-right groups that see the pandemic and the social pressures it has created as an opportunity to regroup in the post-Golden Dawn era.

Ilias Kasidiaris, along with six other high ranking members of the now defunct neo-Nazi party, was sentenced to 13 years in prison last October for running a criminal organization.