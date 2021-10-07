NEWS

SYRIZA’s Tsipras says Greek-French defense deal ‘a mistake’

Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras described the defense deal signed between Greece and France “a mistake,” during a debate on its ratification on Thursday.

Justifying his decision to vote against the deal, he said that it constitutes “a new doctrine in the foreign policy of the country that does not take economic capability into account.”

According to Tsipras, the new agreement moved away from the country’s previous defence doctrine of “being a pillar of stability and security in the region.”

He also criticized its cost, accusing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis “of shopping for frigates as if he were shopping ties” and raising questions about the size “of the final bill.”

Tsipras also expressed concern about a possible involvement of Greek forces in the Sahel, as part of the mutual cooperation agreement.

