prosecutor-recommends-actor-stands-trial-for-rape

Actor Petros Filippidis should be tried for serial rape and serial attempted rape, in a criminal court, a prosecutor told the Council of Appeals Court Judges on Thursday.

After studying the case filed compiled by investigators looking into the claims made against the popular comedian by three female colleagues, Efthymia Stamou advised judges to dismiss the actor’s claims that the sexual encounters were consensual and that the plaintiffs are seeking attention and harming his reputation.

“All three victims describe actual events,” she said. “There is nothing suggesting they are doing this for publicity.”

Filippidis, 57, has been accused of raping a female colleague twice in 2008 and attempting to rape another two actresses, in 2010 and 2014. All of the incidents allegedly occurred during professional exchanges between the defendant and the plaintiffs.

The victims of the two attempted rapes claim that when he did not get his way, he resorted to physical violence and threatened to harm their careers.

He is currently in prison in Tripoli in the Peloponnese after having been remanded in pretrial custody in July by a magistrate who deemed that he may abuse his position and reoffend again.