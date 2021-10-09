NEWS

Survey shows pandemic’s impact on cancer treatment



The Covid-19 pandemic has caused substantial reductions in medical services and procedures relating to cancer diagnostics and treatment by health providers in Greece, new data show.

The data, based on surveys conducted by the Laboratory of Health Economics and Management (LabHEM) at the University of Piraeus, were presented during an event held by the All.Can Greece platform Thursday.

Data show that 35% of cancer patients said the pandemic affected their communication with their doctor, while 20% said it had delayed the start of their chemotherapy or radiation therapy. 

Up to 90% of cancer surgery procedures were canceled or postponed in the second and third waves of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 17% of respondents said they had problems taking a diagnostic test, 30% had difficulty scheduling an appointment, and 10% said they had to wait 2.4 months for a screening. 

