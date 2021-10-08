Restaurants, theaters, cinemas to operate on full capacity as of Saturday

Restaurants, theaters and cinemas will be allowed to operate on full capacity as of Saturday, according to government sources, lifting restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In restaurants, the measure will only apply to venues that have designated as Covid-free (where only fully vaccinated customers are allowed), with a joint ministerial decision expected to be issued later today to clarify the rules for mixed restaurants.

Other measures that will come into effect on Saturday is the end of strict restrictions in areas with high viral load and a further easing of health measures in bars and clubs for those fully vaccinated.

The over-night curfews and bans in music imposed in regions that turned “red” on the epidemiological map of Greece are scrapped and citizens in these areas, vaccinated or not, will only need to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.