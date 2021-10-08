ten-arrested-over-forged-administrative-documents

Ten people were arrested in Athens for forging travel documents, issuing fraudulent tax and social security documents, as well as residence permits, Greek Police (ELAS) said on Friday.

The criminal ring includes six women aged between 51 and 64, as well as four men, aged 23, 45, 47 and 53.

Kalamata Security Police said the suspects issued forged tax identification (AFM), social security (AMKA) and insured registration numbers (AMA), as well as security codes granting access to the tax authorities’ Taxisnet website, which they sold to people in Attica and other regions of the country.

Payments ranged from 50 to 7,500 euros for each document, depending on its quality and type, while it is estimated that the gang’s overall profits from their illegal activities exceeded 500,000 euros, police said.

The suspects will be led before a prosecutor on Friday, while the investigation continues.