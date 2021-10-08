NEWS

Council of State discusses appeal against mandatory vaccinations

council-of-state-discusses-appeal-against-mandatory-vaccinations

The Council of State (CoS) on Friday held a discussion at the plenary level on 10 appeals filed by three unions demanding the abolition of mandatory vaccinations against Covid-19 for healthcare and other frontline workers.

The appeal was filed by the public hospital staff, ambulance workers and paramedics, and disaster relief units. The session also addressed a separate appeal against the obligation of unvaccinated workers having to take regular self-tests. 

The lawyers representing the plaintiffs argued that mandatory vaccines and self-tests are a violation of the Greek Constitution and of European Union regulations.

Greece’s highest administrative court is expected to issue a decision in the next few days.

In the meantime, some 400 nurses gathered outside the court in downtown Athens during Friday’s session.

