NEWS

President issues appeal to vaccine hesitant as she receives booster shot

president-issues-appeal-to-vaccine-hesitant-as-she-receives-booster-shot
[InTime News]

Those still hesitant about the coronavirus vaccine should reconsider and get vaccinated as soon as possible, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said on Friday after she received a third, booster shot at an Athens hospital.

“Exiting the health crisis is now our own choice,” she said, underlining that vaccination not only protects the individual but also their families and society as a whole.

Science has equipped humanity with the vaccine, which was the most effective way, in combination with the other health measures that have been taken, to finally be rid of the pandemic, she continued.

The virus “has been the cause of so many victims and pain for humanity,” she added.

“According to the statistics, 10 months after the start of the vaccination programme, the overwhelming majority of those that fall serious ill with the virus have not been vaccinated,” she said. [AMNA]

Vaccine
READ MORE
council-of-state-discusses-appeal-against-mandatory-vaccinations
NEWS

Council of State discusses appeal against mandatory vaccinations

[intime News]
COVID VACCINATION

Booster shots open to some 50-59-year-olds

[InTime News]
COVID VACCINES

Boosters starting for 50-59 year-olds, as expert urges elderly to get the shot

[File photo/Intime News]
NEWS

Twenty-year-old in Thessaloniki died of Covid, expert says

[Peter Dejong/AP]
NEWS

Mini lockdowns abolished in ‘red’ regions, as government eases Covid restrictions

[Reuters]
NEWS

EU regulator OKs Pfizer vaccine booster for 18 and older