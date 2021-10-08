president-issues-appeal-to-vaccine-hesitant-as-she-receives-booster-shot

Those still hesitant about the coronavirus vaccine should reconsider and get vaccinated as soon as possible, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said on Friday after she received a third, booster shot at an Athens hospital.

“Exiting the health crisis is now our own choice,” she said, underlining that vaccination not only protects the individual but also their families and society as a whole.

Science has equipped humanity with the vaccine, which was the most effective way, in combination with the other health measures that have been taken, to finally be rid of the pandemic, she continued.

The virus “has been the cause of so many victims and pain for humanity,” she added.

“According to the statistics, 10 months after the start of the vaccination programme, the overwhelming majority of those that fall serious ill with the virus have not been vaccinated,” she said. [AMNA]