NEWS

Covid: 2,324 more cases, 22 deaths

Health authorities announced 2,324 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Friday, up from 2,249 on Thursday.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 22 deaths, down from 30 on the previous day.

There were 334 patients on ventilators, down one on Thursday. Of the total intubated, 86.2 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated.

Of the 2,324 new cases, 5 were detected at entry points to the county.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 673,317 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 15,069 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.3 percent had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 119 infections are related to travel from abroad and 3,287 to other confirmed cases.

The median age of new infections is 39 years, while the median age of fatalities is 78. [AMNA]

 

