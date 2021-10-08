NEWS

Central Athens traffic restrictions to return on October 15

central-athens-traffic-restrictions-to-return-on-october-15

A measure aimed at reducing traffic in downtown Athens, by which cars with license plates ending in an odd number can enter the city centre on odd days of the month and those with even numbers on even days, is set come back into effect on October 25.

The operation of the so-called “Athens ring” (daktylios) was suspended during the Covid pandemic.

As announced by Infrastructure and Transport Minister Costas Karamanlis on Friday, the only exemption to the measure will be electric cars, which will be allowed into the centre on any day, regardless of the last number of their licence plates.

“Previously, there were too many exemptions to the measure. This will end. The only cars to be exempted will be electric cars, which is why we’re calling the measure the ‘clean ring,’” he told Real FM.

He added that his ministry was reviewing the boundaries of the congestion zone, with the view to possibly expanding them. A review of the hours in which downtown stores could receive deliveries was also underway. [AMNA, Ekathimerini]

Transport Athens
