burn-victims-to-get-state-jobs

Burn victims from the July and August wildfires are entitled to a job in the civil service under a recent government decision.

According to clarifications of the measure submitted by Interior Minister Makis Voridis, the scheme seeks to help people who had to undergo treatment in an intensive or increased care unit at a public hospital or who have a disability rate of 67% as a result of injuries sustained in the summer wildfires that raged through Attica, Evia and the Peloponnese this summer.

In the event that the beneficiaries are not able to work for health reasons, the right to a job is transferred to a spouse, legal partner or child.