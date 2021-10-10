NEWS

Passenger metro rides down 45% this year

Passenger rides on the Athens metro are 45% down on last year, as the public appears concerned about crowding.

Nikos Heretas, CEO of STASY, the urban rail transport company, says that the company disinfects all trains daily, keeps windows open and all stations air conditioned to keep the air flow going.

But, while passengers comply with the mask requirements, distancing is close to impossible to enforce. Passengers often use seats marked not for use, while standing room is often crowded, too.

[Intime News]
