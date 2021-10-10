online-platform-for-booster-shots-opens-for-those-with-underlying-health-conditions-and-over-50s

The online platform for booking an appointment for a Covid vaccination booster shot went online on Sunday for people with underlying health conditions and those over 50. A requirement for people to qualify for the booster shot, except for immunosuppressed individuals, is that six months must have elapsed since their latest shot. It should be noted that there will be no SMS reminder to those who qualify.

This third Covid vaccination dose is highly recommended by Greek health authorities but will not be mandatory. Those who have completed a previous vaccination course, whether double or single dose, will still be considered fully vaccinated.

Currently, the health authorities are using the Pfizer mRNA vaccine for third dose vaccinations, identical to the one used in the general vaccination program.

The third dose has already been made available to people over 60, immunosuppressed individuals, residents of care homes, and health workers.