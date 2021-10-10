Emergency €20 million funding for Evia announced

Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister Christos Triantopoulos announced on Sunday emergency funding of €20 million to boost northern Evia’s defenses against flooding this winter.

Triantopoulos, who is in charge of state aid and recovery from natural disasters, led government officials to an inspection of the villages of Vasilika and Agia Anna hit by heavy rains overnight. Deputy Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Evangelos Tournas, and Deputy Minister of Rural Development, Simos Kedikoglou, were part of the group.

“The State, as in other cases, will help repair this damage,” said Triantopoulos, adding that funds will start flowing this coming week. [AMNA]