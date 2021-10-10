NEWS COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 1,305 new cases, 30 deaths

[AP]

Greek health authorities announced 1,305 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Sunday, as well as 30 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators was 333 early Sunday afternoon, up from 331 a day earlier and 332 last Sunday.

The Attica region had the largest number of new cases, with 261, followed by Thessaloniki, with 236. A surge of cases has been detected in the regions of Macedonia and Thessaly.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 676,799 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 15,135 fatalities.

