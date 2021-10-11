teachers-hold-24-hour-strike-against-assements

Greek unions representing teachers will hold a 24-hour strike on Monday to protest against the mandatory evaluation of their work and school units.

The primary teachers’ federation (DOE), the secondary school teachers’ union (OLME) are planning a rally at 11.30 a.m. and a march to the Parliament.

In their announcements, the federations point out that the Education Ministry aims “at the dissolution of the public school”. They also accuse the ministry of denying dialogue, “lying, that the teachers have no proposals”.

According to the assessment guides sent to schools by the Institute of Educational Policy, the emphasis of the assessment is placed on educational work, and, in particular, on distance education in the midst of a pandemic.

These evaluations seek to ascertain how e-learning was organized and operated, what the problems faced by schools were and how they were addressed. What’s more, an assessment will be made of the efforts to ensure the active participation of students.

At the same time, teachers will be evaluated individually on a four-point scale: unsatisfactory, satisfactory, very good, excellent.

Teachers who are judged as unsatisfactory will undergo training, leading some critics to opine that those educators that score poorly are essentially let off the hook.