Vaccinated teenagers can now avail of free 50GB data package

Teenagers vaccinated against Covid can now avail of a free 50GB data package, following the launch of a relevant government website on Monday.

Young people aged 15 to 17 who have received their coronavirus vaccine dose can take up the offer of the “Freedom Pass: Data,” regardless of their mobile phone provider or contract.

The application for the data package must be submitted by the beneficiary’s parent or guardian at freedompass.gov.gr or at a Citizens Service Center (KEP).

The data package is valid for five months, with usage capped at 10GB per month. 

