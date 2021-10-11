vaccinated-teenagers-can-now-avail-of-free-50gb-data-package

Teenagers vaccinated against Covid can now avail of a free 50GB data package, following the launch of a relevant government website on Monday.

Young people aged 15 to 17 who have received their coronavirus vaccine dose can take up the offer of the “Freedom Pass: Data,” regardless of their mobile phone provider or contract.

The application for the data package must be submitted by the beneficiary’s parent or guardian at freedompass.gov.gr or at a Citizens Service Center (KEP).

The data package is valid for five months, with usage capped at 10GB per month.