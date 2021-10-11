bad-weather-spell-to-continue-on-tuesday

Meteorologists have warned of rain, thunderstorms, hailstones across the country, and Force 8 winds in some parts, on Tuesday.

According to the National Observatory’s Meteo weather service, the south and east will experience a dip in temperature, while there will be gale force winds in the Ionian Sea.

In Attica, which includes Athens, rain and thunderstorms are expected from the morning, with the possibility of hailstones until the evening. Temperatures will range from 16 to 19 degrees Celsius.