FM to visit Washington, sign mutual defense agreement this week

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will be traveling to Washington on October 13-14 to participate in the third round of US-Greek Strategic Dialogue, while he is also expected to sign the second Protocol of Amendment of the Greek-US Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) with his US counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

According to a Foreign Ministry announcement on Tuesday, Dendias will also meet with congressmen John Sarbanes and Chris Van Hollen on Wednesday.

Additionally, he is to meet his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, who is also in Washington, and attend a reception with representatives of the Greek diaspora.

He will be visiting the State Department on Thursday, where he will initially meet with Blinken before they sign the second Protocol of Amendment of the MDCA between the two countries.

Later, Dendias is expected to meet UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who will also be in Washington.

Finally, the Greek minister will participate in an event of the Center for European Policy Analysis on the role of Greece in the Eastern Mediterranean. [AMNA]