emergency-response-plan-activated-for-crete-quake

The Civil Defense Ministry has dispatched disaster response units to Crete to help emergency services in the wake of a 6.3-magnitude quake that struck off the island’s southeastern coast earlier on Tuesday.

Teams of police, firefighters and other responders are already active on the island identifying damaged buildings and infrastructure and any possible casualties from the powerful quake that struck 12.24 p.m. and set thousands of people scurrying from their homes.

According to the ministry, there have been no reports of injury from the earthquake on Crete, nor on the nearby islands that also felt the tremor.

The coast guard has also been mobilized to respond in the event that the undersea quake triggers a tsunami.

Local media are reporting damages, particularly in the region of Sitia in southeastern Crete. Creta Live said that a small church has collapsed on the outskirts of the village of Xirokambos and also quoted the mayor of Sitia as saying that racks have appeared in the town hall building.

There have also been reports of rockslides in many parts of the island.