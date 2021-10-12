NEWS

PM receives his Covid booster jab

pm-receives-his-covid-booster-jab
[Intime News]

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis got his third dose of the jab against Covid-19 at the Prometheas mass vaccination center in the northern suburb of Maroussi on Tuesday.

“I would ask everyone to do the same, either for the 3rd dose or especially for those who have not yet been vaccinated. Because now the data is so emphatic that it does not allow any doubt as to the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine,” he said after leaving the center.

Every citizen getting a booster shot in Greece is given the Pfizer-BioNTech jab, regardless of the previous ones used.

Mitsotakis received the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s jab on December 27, 2020, when the first batch of the company’s vaccines arrived in Greece, and the second one on January 18. 

Vaccine
READ MORE
vaccinated-teenagers-can-now-avail-of-free-50gb-data-package
NEWS

Vaccinated teenagers can now avail of free 50GB data package

slight-progress-seen-in-vaccination-coverage
NEWS

Slight progress seen in vaccination coverage

[Intime News]
NEWS

PM to get third Covid shot on Tuesday

[AP]
NEWS

Vaccinations go mobile this week

[SOOC / Menelaos Michalatos]
NEWS

Online platform for booster shots opens for those with underlying health conditions and over 50s

[InTime News]
NEWS

President issues appeal to vaccine hesitant as she receives booster shot