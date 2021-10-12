pm-receives-his-covid-booster-jab

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis got his third dose of the jab against Covid-19 at the Prometheas mass vaccination center in the northern suburb of Maroussi on Tuesday.

“I would ask everyone to do the same, either for the 3rd dose or especially for those who have not yet been vaccinated. Because now the data is so emphatic that it does not allow any doubt as to the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine,” he said after leaving the center.

Every citizen getting a booster shot in Greece is given the Pfizer-BioNTech jab, regardless of the previous ones used.

Mitsotakis received the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s jab on December 27, 2020, when the first batch of the company’s vaccines arrived in Greece, and the second one on January 18.