KINAL president hospitalized, withdraws from leadership race

The president of the centre-left Movement for Change (KINAL), Fofi Gennimata, was admitted to Athens’ Evangelismos Hospital on Monday night with intestinal obstruction, prompting her to pull out from the party’s leadership race that is currently underway.

The hospital said in an announcement that following extensive medical examinations it was found that Gennimata’s condition is due to a relapse of her underlying illness, cancer.

“The deterioration of my health, which requires hospitalization and treatment, obliges me not to participate as a candidate in the electoral process for the election of the President of the Movement for Change,” she said in a statement.

“As president until the emergence of a new leadership but also as an MP afterwards, my priority remains the unity and the perspective of the party.”