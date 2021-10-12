prime-minister-and-opposition-leader-wish-kinal-president-well

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis communicated with KINAL president Fofi Gennimata to wish her well after her admission to Athens’ Evangelismos Hospital on Monday night.

“I communicated with the KINAL president, Fofi Gennimata, to share my wish that she feels better and has a speedy recovery. It is the wish of us all, that she will swiftly overcome this challenge,” said Mitsotakis in a Tweet uploaded on Monday night.

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras also communicated with the KINAL president on Monday night.

“I just communicated with Fofi Gennimata to convey my honest wishes for a speedy recovery and to wish her strength. It is certain that in this battle, that is perhaps more important than the other battles of politics, she will prevail,” read the post by the opposition leader on Twitter.