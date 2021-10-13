pm-visits-gennimata-at-hospital

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Fofi Gennimata, the leader of the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) alliance, at hospital Wednesday to wish her a speedy recovery.

No more details were made available about the visit.

Gennimata, was admitted to Athens’ Evangelismos Hospital on Monday night with intestinal obstruction, prompting her to withdraw from the party’s leadership race that is currently underway.

The hospital said in an announcement that following extensive medical examinations it was found that Gennimata’s condition is due to a relapse of her underlying illness, cancer.

“I communicated with the KINAL president, Fofi Gennimata, to share my wish that she feels better and has a speedy recovery. It is the wish of us all, that she will swiftly overcome this challenge,” Mitsotakis said in a tweet Monday night.

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras also communicated with the KINAL president on Monday night.