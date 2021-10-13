nato-welcomes-greece-france-defense-deal

NATO has welcomed Greece’s defense deal with France as a sign of cooperation between members of the western security alliance.

“We welcome cooperation among NATO allies,” NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said in an interview with state-run broadcaster ERT.

“What matters to NATO is that this agreement is interoperable, that we can work together, and operate alongside,” she said.

Lungescu, on the other hand, criticized Turkey’s purchase of S-400 anti-ballistic missile defense systems from Russia saying they are not compatible with NATO systems.

“Many allies have been very clear that the Russian system is not interoperable and cannot be integrated in NATO defense systems,” she said.