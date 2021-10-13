Only seven schools affected by Covid-19, says minister

Only seven out of a total 14,000 schools in Greece have had face-to-face classes suspended due to coronavirus, Education Minister Niki Kerameus said Wednesday.

Unlike last year, a school unit is shut down if at least half of its pupils are infected.

Speaking on Skai TV, Kerameus said that the number of reported infections among pupils was higher in areas with lower vaccination rates. She did not provide more details.

Health authorities announced 3,065 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, a steep rise from the 2,383 new cases reported the day before. According to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), there were 32 deaths while 336 patients remained intubated in Greece’s ICUs.