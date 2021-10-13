kinal-election-set-to-go-ahead-as-planned

The procedure to elect the next president of the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) alliance will go ahead as planned despite speculation triggered by incumbent Fofi Gennimata’s withdrawal from the race due to health problems on Tuesday, Kathimerini understands.

A senior source inside KINAL confirmed that the ballot will be held as scheduled on December 5.

Gennimata’s fellow contenders were reportedly also not in favor of postponing the procedure.

The same source ruled out the nomination of an alternative candidate from within the Gennimata camp.

The 56-year-old was admitted to Athens’ Evangelismos Hospital on Monday night with intestinal obstruction. The hospital said in an announcement that following extensive medical examinations it was found that her condition was due to a relapse of her underlying illness, cancer.

“The deterioration of my health, which requires hospitalization and treatment, obliges me not to participate as a candidate in the electoral process for the election of the president of the Movement for Change,” said Gennimata, who has led the alliance since 2017.

“As president until the emergence of a new leadership but also as an member of Parliament afterward, my priority remains the unity and the perspective of the party,” she said.