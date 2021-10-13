investigation-into-murder-of-caroline-crouch-officially-concludes

Investigating magistrates have formally concluded their investigation of the murder of Caroline Crouch, with all evidence pointing to the sole culpability of her husband.

The 20-year-old British national was killed in her home in Glyka Nera, outside Athens, on May 11 in the presence of her 11-month-old daughter. A month later, Babis Anagnostopoulos, a helicopter pilot and flight instructor, confessed to police that he killed Crouch.

Anagnostopoulos had initially told police she was killed during a home invasion by unidentified robbers.

The 33-year-old has been jailed on remand and has been charged with murder, the killing of the family dog and misdemeanor charges over giving false testimony to the police.

The case will now be considered by a judicial council, which will issue a ruling for the indictment of the suspect.

According to sources, no evidence has been found that implicates any other person as an accomplice in the killing of Crouch, who was suffocated to death.

The last items of evidence requested by the magistrate, regarding the suspect’s phone records and information from a Chinese firm that made the security camera in the couple’s home, were not forthcoming, while the couple’s bank records did not reveal anything of note. [AMNA]