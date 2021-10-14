turkish-defense-minister-s-comments-stoke-tension

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar continues to stoke tension in the Eastern Mediterranean with statements made on Thursday in which he claims that certain European countries are seeking to claim a role in the region that is beyond their capabilities.

“Certain European countries are trying to claim a role in the eastern Mediterranean that is beyond their size and power. This type of job is beyond their stature. They must know that this will get them nowhere,” he said, and added that “Some countries refuse to see this due to their selfishness or the political ambition of their leaders, harming both NATO and the EU and risking the security of Europe as a whole.”

Akar concluded his speech by saying Turkey supports peace and dialogue in the region but stressed that the country would not accept any fait accompli.