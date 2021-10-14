Stylianides proposes teleworking on Friday, closing Athens avenue overnight

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Christos Stylianides is recommending that both public and private sector employees switch to teleworking on Friday, in an effort to limit the risk posed by extensive flooding as the a storm pummelling Greece since Thursday morning was expected to continue to affect most of the country.

Discussing possible measures to protect the public during a meeting at Civil Protection on Thursday night, the minister also proposed closing both directions of Kifissos Avenue in western Athens overnight, deploying police and army officers to enforce the closure. Kiffissos flooded in several parts during the day.

At a later stage, he recommended imposing a curfew throughout Attica from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m., when the downpour is expected to intensify.