Metro, tram resume services, avenues reopen

The Athens metro and the tram resumed their services on Friday morning, the Athens Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY) said in a statement, while two main avenues in the city reopened to traffic.

STASY said Lines 1, 2 and 3 of the metro were running normally since this morning after closing on Thursday due to flooding in some stations.

Kifissos Avenue in central Athens and the coastal Poseidonos Avenue reopened at around 6.30 in the morning, about two hours earlier than scheduled. 

The roads had been restricted to traffic for seven hours from 1 a.m. to prevent cars being trapped in running waters.

