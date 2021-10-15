30 tons of water fell in Kifissos River, expert says

Thirty tons of water fell on Thursday in the Kifissos River basin that starts from Kryoneri and Acharnes in east Attica and continues south to include a large part of central Attica, the head of the Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization, Professor Efthymios Lekkas, said on Friday.

“These phenomena are unprecedented. We are consumed with who is to blame and who is not, and that is where our efforts are exhausted. We are in a new phase, in a phase of climate crisis, and new structures are needed,” Lekkas told Skai television.

“Such phenomena will be more frequent in the Mediterranean area in general…we will have…bigger phenomena in regions that we are not expected to have, and we will have complex crises and dangers, that is, one will follow the other or they will manifest at the same time.”