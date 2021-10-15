rescue-operation-underway-in-evia-for-missing-shepherd

A large search and rescue operation was underway on Friday to locate a 70-year-old shepherd who disappeared near a village in southern Evia on Thursday night.

The man had called the emergency authorities to say that he was in a pasture at the area of Tsakaioi in the municipality of Karystos and that he was surrounded by water from an overflown torrent.

A total of 20 firefighters with seven vehicles, a team of the Special Disaster Unit (EMAK) and a helicopter were deployed in the area in the first ray of light to find the missing man. A number of volunteers wereassitsting the efforts.

Evia was severely hit by the wet weather front dubbed Ballos which has affected many parts of Greece since Wednesday night.

Rescue and municipal crews in Evia are on high alert since Friday morning when rain started again but no major problems had been recorded thus far.

Schools remained closed on Friday in Corfu, Samos, Ikaria, Attica, Halkidiki and Evia.