Missing Evia shepherd found dead, fire service says

A 70-year-old shepherd who disappeared near a village in southern Evia on Thursday night was found dead, the Fire Service said on Friday noon.

According to a press release, the man was found unconscious in a riverbed in the area of Tsakaioi in southern Evia.

The man had called the emergency services on Thursday to say that he was in a pasture in the municipality of Karystos surrounded by water from an overflown torrent.

A total of 20 firefighters with seven vehicles, a team of the Special Disaster Unit (EMAK) and a helicopter had been deployed in the area in the first ray of light to find him.

