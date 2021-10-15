third-candidate-throws-hat-into-the-ring-in-kinal-leadership-race

After Pavlos Geroulanos and Vassilis Kegeroglou, the spokeperson of the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) alliance, Pavlos Christidis, announced on Friday that he, too, intends to run for party president in the wake of incumbent Fofi Gennimata’s withdrawal from the race due to health issues.

The 38-year-old Christidis, one of Gennimata’s closest associates, announced his intention on his private Facebook page, saying that he resigns from his position as party spokesperson, after briefing Gennimata.

Christidis joins Pavlos Geroulanos, a former PASOK culture minister, and Iraklio MP Vassilis Kegeroglou who announced their intention to run on Thursday.

All three candidates appealed to the KINAL ethics committee for extra time to collect the minimum of 5,000 signatures from party members, as formally required to take part in the process. The original deadline expired Thursday.

The committee is expected to grant the request in a session Friday.