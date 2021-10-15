NEWS

Police tear down wall built by far-left group in university hall

police-tear-down-wall-built-by-far-left-group-in-university-hall

A team of town planning employees of the Municipality of Zografou, accompanied by police officers, tore down on Friday a brick wall built illegally inside an Athens University building by a group of unknown individuals who said they belong to the extra-parliamentary Left.

As reported by Kathimerini, the group decided to acquire a recreation area on campus by expropriating a hall which was originally built as an events space. On Thursday, members of the group, some of whom are students, verbally abused university officials, including the dean of the School of Applied Mathematics and Natural Sciences, Stavros Kourkoulis, when they tried to stop them. 

The municipal crew sent to knock down the wall also removed the building materials that had been brought in by the squatters.

Police is now looking for the driver of the car who transported the building materials and three other people who participated in the illegal construction work.

