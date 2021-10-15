Blinken praises Greece’s role as ‘regional leader’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint news conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on April 14. [Johanna Geron/Pool/Reuters]

The US applauds Greece’s role as a “regional leader and pillar of stability,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken underlined in a letter to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday.

The letter also notes that the US “remains committed to supporting Greece’s prosperity, security and democracy.”

Blinken noted that Greek-US bilateral relations “are reaching new heights,” adding that both countries will “emerge stronger from the challenges of the global pandemic together.”

He said the two countries will continue to build ties through the US-Greece Strategic Dialogue and noted that the revision of the bilateral Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) reaffirmed “our commitment and resolve to further deepen and expand our strategic defense partnership towards maintaining strong, capable and interoperable militaries for the purpose of contributing to the security of both countries.”

Referring to the revision of the MDCA, Blinken underlined that the updated MDCA “expands our strategic defense partnership and manifestly displays our firm determination to mutually safeguard and protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our countries against actions threatening to peace, including armed attack or threat thereof.”

The letter concludes by stating that the US firmly believes in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as sovereign rights and jurisdiction in accordance with the international law of the sea. [AMNA]