Covid: 2,665 new cases, 27 deaths

Health authorities announced 2,665 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Friday, up slightly on Thursday’s figure of 2,601.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 27 deaths, down from 46 on the previous day.

There were 368 patients on ventilators, up from 347 on Thursday. Of the total intubated, 87.7 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated.

Of the 2,665 new cases, nine were detected at entry points to the county.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 689,896 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 15,317 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.4 percent had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 107 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,059 to other confirmed cases.

The median age of new infections is 39 years, while the median age of fatalities is 78. [AMNA]