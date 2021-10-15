NEWS

Former US military base in Crete attracts four bids in Greek tender

Four investors submitted offers to acquire a sprawling former US military base on the island of Crete and turn it into a seaside tourist resort with an entertainment park, Greece’s privatisation agency (HRADF) said on Friday.

Greece’s Club Hotel Casino Loutraki and Lyktos Holding, property developer Dimand, Reds and Luxembourg-based Vivion Investments bid separately for the 34.4 hectare plot in Gournes, 13km from Iraklio airport and 16 km from Iraklio itself.

Adjacent plots have been developed by the Hellenic Centre for Marine Research, the Cretaquarium Thalassocosmos and the International Exhibition and Conference Centre of Crete.

The state has raised more than €7 billion from asset sales since HRADF was set up in 2011. [Reuters, AMNA]

