preparations-under-way-for-pope-s-visit-to-lesvos

The Catholic Church on Lesvos has begun preparations for Pope Francis’ visit to Mytilene, which is expected in late November or early December.

It will be Francis’ second visit to the northern Aegean island, after April 2016.

On Thursday, a Vatican delegation was taken on a tour of the Kara Tepe Reception and Identification Center by General Secretary for the Reception of Asylum Seekers Manos Logothetis to plan the pontiff’s reception.

The delegation included officials tasked with the pope’s travels and his security, as well as the Vatican ambassador to Greece.

The archbishop of Naxos, Andros, Tinos and Mykonos and apostolic vicar of the Diocese of Chios (to which the Catholic community of Mytilene also belongs), Joseph Printezis, told Kathimerini that Francis himself expressed the desire to make a stop in Mytilene during his visit to Greece so that he can send a humanitarian message from the migrant and refugee camp.